📅 Christmas market with vintage finds in Kalispell

The Market Beautiful Christmas market is coming to the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, Montana on November 13–14, 2026.

Shop the biggest Montana market for vintage treasures and gifts for everyone on your list. Enjoy live music, hot cider, and a visit with Santa, all in a cozy holiday setting.

Hours:

Friday, Nov 13: Early shopping from 5–8 PM

Early shopping from Saturday, Nov 14: General admission from 10 AM–4 PM

If you’re looking for unique Christmas gifts or a fun holiday outing, this is a good one to put on your calendar.