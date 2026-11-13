Kalispell’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from warehouse work to high-tech semiconductor gear. Here are several solid roles, whether you want hands-on shifts or a big step up in your engineering career.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Kalispell, MT

Salary: $21.25/hr to start , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Part-time

Fast-paced, physical warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with strong perks for a part-time role: tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Kalispell, MT

Salary: $65,500 – $90,000

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4pm–2:30am)

Engineering role supporting how high-tech semiconductor equipment is built—improving safety, quality, and cost on the factory floor. Good fit if you have a mechanical or related engineering degree and 1–3 years’ experience, and like process improvement, data, and hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Kalispell, MT

Salary: $144,000 – $198,000

Type: Full-time

Senior manufacturing quality leader role owning factory quality performance for the Kalispell site, including metrology, calibration, and incoming inspection. Aimed at candidates with 10–15+ years in manufacturing/quality, strong people leadership, and experience driving scrap and defect reduction in complex, high-reliability production.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.