Kalispell’s high-tech side is growing, and engineering roles here now reach well into six figures. If you’re into advanced manufacturing or semiconductors, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Kalispell, MT (also Austin, TX & Santa Clara, CA)

(also Austin, TX & Santa Clara, CA) Salary: $116,000 – $159,500

Type: Full-time

Travel: Up to 50%

Senior role on the New Product Commercial team, helping launch first-in-world semiconductor tools. You’ll lead DFx, supplier engagement, and early design decisions so new equipment can be built at scale, and you’ll mentor other engineers while working across design, supply chain, and manufacturing.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Kalispell, MT

Salary: $78,500 – $108,000

Type: Full-time

Travel: Around 10%

Mid-level manufacturing role focused on methods, processes, and continuous improvement for complex assemblies. Good fit if you have 2–4 years’ experience, like hands-on problem solving, and want to work on semiconductor equipment in a clean, high-tech environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.