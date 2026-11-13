Kalispell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local pros and folks looking to relocate for mountain views and steady work.

Employer: Logan Health

Logan Health Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Night shift/variable

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Work with advanced CT equipment on a supportive team while enjoying a generous benefits package, immediate 401(k) match, and discounted fitness membership. Great fit if you like a fast-paced environment and prefer nights.

Employer: Logan Health

Logan Health Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 12-hour day shift

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Similar role and benefits as the night shift, but with 12-hour days so you get more full days off. Ideal if you want cutting-edge imaging work plus time to enjoy Glacier National Park and the Flathead Valley.

Employer: Logan Health Medical Center

Logan Health Medical Center Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift (8:30 am–5 pm)

Pay: $30.50–$42.75/hour (higher possible with approved certifications, DOE)

Inpatient dietitian role with sign-on and relocation assistance, mentorship for new grads, and a true weekday schedule with weekends off. You’ll do nutrition assessments, care plans, and education as part of a collaborative care team.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,967/week

Night-shift NICU contract caring for critically ill newborns with 24/7 neonatologist coverage. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses; open to nurses with limited experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital or agency has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.