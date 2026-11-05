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🏥 Kalispell Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Kalispell’s healthcare scene is buzzing, especially for travelers and therapists who want strong pay and mountain-town living. If you’re open to 13-week assignments or a stable clinic role, there’s a lot here right now.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – ~$2,979/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated pay: $2,979/week
Work L&D nights while exploring Glacier on your days off. Day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel PICU RN – ~$2,608/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated pay: $2,608/week
PICU travelers who like high-acuity peds and adventure will like this one. Same strong day-one benefits, housing help, and travel reimbursements.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,432/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 38 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,432/week
Day-shift CT role with a traveler-first agency offering day-one medical/dental/vision, PTO after 1,560 hours, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,947/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (5x8s)
- Estimated pay: $2,947/week
High-volume, 270-bed facility with advanced Siemens scanners and no on-call. Great if you have 2+ years CT in larger hospitals and want premium day-one benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,612/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,612/week
Joint Commission–accredited agency focused on relationships, with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel perks.
Computed Tomography Technologist (CT Tech)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time / Allied travel-style, 13 weeks, 8-hr days, variable schedule
- Pay range: $2,633–$2,713/week
Montana-licensed CT Tech role with 12-hour variable schedule and weekend rotation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing support, and free CE.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,573/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 38 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,573/week
Day-shift CT with day-one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter.
Physical Therapist – Pediatric Outpatient
- Employer: Healthy Beginnings Pediatric Therapy
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
Work in a therapist-owned pediatric clinic with OT, PT, and speech under one roof. Expect blocked documentation time, capped caseloads, mentorship, full benefits, bonuses, and a very team-focused culture.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and throw in an application while it’s still posted. Mountain views plus solid healthcare pay is a pretty sweet combo.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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