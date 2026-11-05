🏥 Kalispell Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Kalispell’s healthcare scene is buzzing, especially for travelers and therapists who want strong pay and mountain-town living. If you’re open to 13-week assignments or a stable clinic role, there’s a lot here right now.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated pay: $2,979/week

Work L&D nights while exploring Glacier on your days off. Day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated pay: $2,608/week

PICU travelers who like high-acuity peds and adventure will like this one. Same strong day-one benefits, housing help, and travel reimbursements.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 38 hrs/week, days

Estimated pay: $2,432/week

Day-shift CT role with a traveler-first agency offering day-one medical/dental/vision, PTO after 1,560 hours, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (5x8s)

Estimated pay: $2,947/week

High-volume, 270-bed facility with advanced Siemens scanners and no on-call. Great if you have 2+ years CT in larger hospitals and want premium day-one benefits.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Estimated pay: $2,612/week

Joint Commission–accredited agency focused on relationships, with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel perks.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time / Allied travel-style, 13 weeks, 8-hr days, variable schedule

Pay range: $2,633–$2,713/week

Montana-licensed CT Tech role with 12-hour variable schedule and weekend rotation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing support, and free CE.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 38 hrs/week, days

Estimated pay: $2,573/week

Day-shift CT with day-one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Healthy Beginnings Pediatric Therapy

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Work in a therapist-owned pediatric clinic with OT, PT, and speech under one roof. Expect blocked documentation time, capped caseloads, mentorship, full benefits, bonuses, and a very team-focused culture.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and throw in an application while it’s still posted. Mountain views plus solid healthcare pay is a pretty sweet combo.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.