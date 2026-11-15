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🐱 Kalamazoo Cats Ready for Adoption — Meet Your New Friend
Looking for a new feline friend in Kalamazoo, MI? These sweet shelter cats are waiting for a safe, loving home to call their own.
GENEVIEVE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Genevieve is a lovely young orange tabby, a color you don’t see every day. She’s waiting at the county shelter for someone to give her a cozy spot on the couch and a safe indoor life.
👉 Meet GENEVIEVE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GASTON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Gaston is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. If you’re ready for playtime and purrs, he could be your match.
👉 Meet GASTON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRUELLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Cruella is another adorable tuxedo kitten, with striking black-and-white markings. She’s looking for a family who will keep her safe indoors and help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet CRUELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Kalamazoo area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement or calling (269) 383-8775 to ask about these kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.