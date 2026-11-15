Looking for a new feline friend in Kalamazoo, MI? These sweet shelter cats are waiting for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement

Phone: (269) 383-8775

Genevieve is a lovely young orange tabby, a color you don’t see every day. She’s waiting at the county shelter for someone to give her a cozy spot on the couch and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet GENEVIEVE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement

Phone: (269) 383-8775

Gaston is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. If you’re ready for playtime and purrs, he could be your match.

👉 Meet GASTON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement

Phone: (269) 383-8775

Cruella is another adorable tuxedo kitten, with striking black-and-white markings. She’s looking for a family who will keep her safe indoors and help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet CRUELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Kalamazoo area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement or calling (269) 383-8775 to ask about these kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.