Kalamazoo has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from arts and culture to engineering and food service. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre Location: Kalamazoo, MI (downtown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $85,000+, plus medical, dental, vision for you and your family, PTO, and flexible hours

Lead a respected, year-round professional theatre with a $1.35M+ budget and a strong community presence. You’ll oversee strategy, finances, fundraising, staff (about 15 people), and be a visible arts leader across Southwest Michigan.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Kalamazoo/Portage area, MI

Type: Contract, fully onsite

Pay: $45.00 – $80.00/hour

Application deadline: Anticipated close Nov 27, 2026

Run multi-million-dollar capital projects (often $50M+) across manufacturing and lab sites in a cGMP, highly regulated environment. Good fit if you have 5+ years of CapEx project leadership, an engineering degree, and want long-term project work through at least 2029.

Employer: Domino’s / RPM Pizza

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Gull Rd)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: Competitive salary with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Step into a store leadership track with one of the largest Domino’s franchise groups in the U.S. You’ll run day-to-day operations, lead and coach your team, manage inventory and labor, and enjoy flexible hours, plus access to medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k) if enrolled.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.