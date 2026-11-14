Kalamazoo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options both in-store and on the road. Here are several solid roles if you like working with people and staying active.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Kalamazoo, MI (5022 West Main Street)

Pay: $13.73 per hour

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

This is a front-of-store cashier role where you’re the last friendly face customers see. Good fit if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and part-time work over busy seasons, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Kalamazoo, MI (local territory)

Pay: $18–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores, stock and display popular snacks, and build relationships with store managers. Great if you want no weekends, independence on the road, and benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Pay: $14.45–$17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (Monday–Saturday, Sundays off)

This is a hands-on customer account role with deliveries, pickups, and early-stage collections. Good for someone who wants weekly pay, strong promotion paths, and doesn’t mind a physically active job with some driving and lifting.

Employer: Biddergy.com

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (in person)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Office-based role mixing paperwork and customer service in the automotive world. You’ll handle titles, registrations, and client calls, with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.