Kalamazoo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from urgent care to specialty clinics. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for a change or want to move up.

Employer: WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour

Hands-on role in a fast-paced urgent care setting, doing vitals, basic lab work, and helping providers with exams. Comes with competitive pay, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, monthly bonus, free urgent care visits, scrubs provided, and growth opportunities across 150+ locations.

Employer: Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Clinic-based psych nursing role focused on mental health care, patient education, and crisis support—with no nights and no weekends. Strong benefits: wellness reimbursement, tuition and continuing ed support, employer-funded retirement, two medical plan options, up to four weeks PTO in year one, paid holidays and volunteer time.

Employer: Beacon Health System

Location: Kalamazoo, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30am–3:00pm (days)

Day-shift RN role in an advanced vascular surgery setting—good if you like specialty care and want your evenings free. Stable weekday hours make it easier to plan life outside of work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.