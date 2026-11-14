Kalamazoo’s security scene is busy right now, with several options if you like keeping people and property safe. Here are a few solid picks, from entry-level to armed roles.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Battle Creek, MI (listed under Kalamazoo area)

(listed under Kalamazoo area) Type: Part-time and ACA full-time options

Part-time and ACA full-time options Pay: $20.23–$22.30/hour (site-dependent)

(site-dependent) Highlights: Armed role at Fort Custer Training Center and an Air National Guard Base, focused on access control, patrols, and visitor screening. Firearm and full duty belt are provided at no cost, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k) for eligible staff. Michigan CPL or LEOSA required, plus physical agility and background standards.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time , unarmed

, unarmed Pay: $18.00/hour

Highlights: Unarmed security with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift openings (0600–1400, 1400–2200, 2200–0600). Mix of customer service, patrols, access control, and emergency response. Great fit for military vets or anyone with security, fire, corrections, or law enforcement experience, but open to others who meet the physical and background requirements.

(Note: A second posting for this same DK Security Officer role appears to be a duplicate, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: Shield Executive Security

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Schedule: 6 p.m.–6 a.m., Sunday–Tuesday + every other Wednesday

Pay: $16.00/hour

Highlights: Night-shift role in a manufacturing/warehouse setting with regular patrols, CCTV monitoring, access control, and incident response. Good option if you like steady overnight hours and want to build experience in security, loss prevention, and de-escalation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar openings or can keep your resume on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.