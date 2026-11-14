The Kalamazoo Wings play the New Mexico Goatheads at Wings Event Center on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The game is Bucks & Pucks Night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings Flap Cap. Watch the game: Live stream. Buy tickets: Tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kalamazoo Wings