Kalamazoo’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re new to auto work and want to learn. You’ll handle basic vehicle maintenance (filters, wipers, fluids, batteries, tire pressure) and light shop cleaning, with uniform shirts, jacket, and belt provided and clear training to grow your skills.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same hands-on work as the part-time role, but full-time comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. Good option if you want a steady schedule and a path to grow in the auto service world.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a collection truck on a set route, handle waste pickup, and do daily vehicle inspections. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, retirement with company match, ESPP, PTO) at a large, stable environmental services company.

Employer: Advance Distribution Inc

Advance Distribution Inc Location: Based in Kalamazoo, MI area (routes in MI & IN)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,700–$2,000 per week, $0.70 CPM + stop pay, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Weekday LTL furniture runs to small stores (no residential), with home time every other night plus weekends and holidays. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, vacation after 1 year, and 6 paid holidays after 30 days; 2+ years CDL experience required.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like shifts and routes are often flexible once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.