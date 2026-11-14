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Kalamazoo
🏭 Kalamazoo Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
12 days ago
Kalamazoo’s shop floors are busy right now, and several local plants are hiring. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, these are solid options to check out.
Precision Assembler – Flowserve Corporation
- Employer: Flowserve Corporation
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
- Build, assemble, and rebuild industrial equipment that supports energy, clean water, and pharma customers. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills, like working with tools, and want strong benefits and room to grow.
Mechanical Assembler – Sweet Mfg.
- Employer: Sweet Mfg.
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Hands-on role putting together mechanical parts using hand and small power tools. Great if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
Fixture Technician – 1st Shift – Summit Polymers
- Employer: Summit Polymers
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Skilled role building and repairing fixtures and secondary equipment for automotive interior parts. Best for someone with 5+ years fixture/technical experience who likes welding, troubleshooting, and improving equipment designs.
Machine Operator (Production Operator) – 2nd Shift – Sigma Machine
- Employer: Sigma Machine
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour
- Run CNC machines, inspect parts, and keep detailed production records in a safety-focused shop. Good match if you have prior manufacturing experience, can lift 40–50 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many shops will train the right person with a solid work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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