Kalamazoo’s shop floors are busy right now, and several local plants are hiring. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, these are solid options to check out.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Build, assemble, and rebuild industrial equipment that supports energy, clean water, and pharma customers. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills, like working with tools, and want strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Sweet Mfg.

Sweet Mfg. Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Hands-on role putting together mechanical parts using hand and small power tools. Great if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Summit Polymers

Summit Polymers Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Skilled role building and repairing fixtures and secondary equipment for automotive interior parts. Best for someone with 5+ years fixture/technical experience who likes welding, troubleshooting, and improving equipment designs.

Employer: Sigma Machine

Sigma Machine Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Run CNC machines, inspect parts, and keep detailed production records in a safety-focused shop. Good match if you have prior manufacturing experience, can lift 40–50 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many shops will train the right person with a solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.