Kalamazoo’s food scene is busy, especially in senior living and healthcare kitchens. If you like steady hours, meaningful work, and cooking for people who truly appreciate it, these are worth a look.

Employer: Park Village Pines

Park Village Pines Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour

Cook daily meals for residents in a Christian nonprofit senior living community. You’ll follow set menus, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and help with special events—good fit if you like teamwork and a steady, mission-focused job.

Employer: Elior North America (Cura Hospitality)

Location: Sisters of Nazareth, Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Type: Part-time, onsite

Pay: Starts at $17.00/hour, DOE

Join a healthcare kitchen with no late-night shifts, weekly pay, and part-time benefits (dental, vision, 401k, holiday pay). Great if you have at least a year of scratch-cooking experience and want a fast-paced but stable schedule.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living (Discovery Senior Living)

Location: Kalamazoo, MI, US

Type: Part-time, every other weekend

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you want extra weekend hours only. You’ll handle hot and cold menu items, work the grill and line, and focus on food safety and presentation in a senior living community with growth and training opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.