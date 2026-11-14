Kalamazoo’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from nonprofits to credit unions to local businesses. Here are several accounting and finance roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: United Way of South Central Michigan

United Way of South Central Michigan Location: Kalamazoo, MI (hybrid – at least 3 days in office, travel around county)

(hybrid – at least 3 days in office, travel around county) Salary: Minimum $47,120/year

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, salaried, exempt)

You’ll run the free tax prep (VITA) program for income‑eligible residents in Kalamazoo County, managing sites, volunteers, and IRS compliance. Great fit if you like community impact, organizing people and systems, and don’t mind a busier schedule during tax season.

Employer: ANSWER UNITED

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week)

Join a long‑standing Kalamazoo call center’s accounting team, focusing on AR billing, collections, and some AP/HR support. Good for someone with solid Excel and QuickBooks skills who wants steady daytime hours plus benefits, without a full 40‑hour week.

Employer: Arbor Financial Credit Union

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Main Office) , hybrid schedule

, hybrid schedule Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support commercial lending by analyzing business financials, preparing credit reports, and helping manage loan portfolios. This role comes with strong benefits, a clear growth path (Credit Analyst II and beyond), and is ideal if you have a business/finance degree and want to build a career in commercial credit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.