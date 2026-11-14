Looking for a new feline friend in Kalamazoo, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement

Phone: (269) 383-8775

Royal is a handsome longhaired boy with rich brown coloring and a regal look. If you love fluffy coats and calm company, he could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet ROYAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Phone: (269) 344-1474

Mittens is a classic tuxedo girl with striking black-and-white markings. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if she’s right for your family.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Phone: (269) 344-1474

Mocha Boy has a soft cream/ivory coat and a gentle look that will melt your heart. If you’re drawn to lighter-colored kitties, he might be the one you’ve been hoping to meet.

👉 Meet Mocha Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Phone: (269) 344-1474

George is a classic brown tabby with beautiful striping. Adult tabbies are often easygoing companions who enjoy a good window perch and quiet time with their people.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Kalamazoo area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters listed above, visit during open hours, or share these kitties with friends and family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.