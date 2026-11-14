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🐱 Friendly Kalamazoo Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Kalamazoo, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.
ROYAL
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Royal is a handsome longhaired boy with rich brown coloring and a regal look. If you love fluffy coats and calm company, he could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet ROYAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mittens
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Phone: (269) 344-1474
Mittens is a classic tuxedo girl with striking black-and-white markings. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if she’s right for your family.
👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mocha Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Phone: (269) 344-1474
Mocha Boy has a soft cream/ivory coat and a gentle look that will melt your heart. If you’re drawn to lighter-colored kitties, he might be the one you’ve been hoping to meet.
👉 Meet Mocha Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
George
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Phone: (269) 344-1474
George is a classic brown tabby with beautiful striping. Adult tabbies are often easygoing companions who enjoy a good window perch and quiet time with their people.
👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Kalamazoo area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters listed above, visit during open hours, or share these kitties with friends and family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.