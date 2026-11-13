Kalamazoo has some nice options right now if you enjoy working with kids—from tiny infants to busy elementary students. Most of these roles are in-person and offer steady hours with solid benefits.

Employer: Forest Child Development Center

Forest Child Development Center Location: Kalamazoo, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (part-time afternoon/evening shifts)

Other (part-time afternoon/evening shifts) Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, EAP, employee discount, professional development

This role is all about caring for infants—helping with feeding, diapering, play, and daily routines while keeping the classroom clean and safe. Great fit if you love babies, can be active on your feet, and want steady hours between 9:30am–6:15pm, 12:00–6:15pm, or 2:00–6:15pm.

Employer: Forest Child Development Center

Forest Child Development Center Location: Kalamazoo, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, employee discount, professional development

Lead your own toddler classroom, plan lessons, guide aides, and be the main contact for families. Ideal if you have childcare experience and an Associate’s degree or CDA (or are working toward it) and want a stable daytime schedule (8:00am–4:00pm or 9:30am–6:15pm).

Employer: Kalamazoo Public Schools

Location: Milwood Elementary, Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time (school-year, lunch hours)

(school-year, lunch hours) Pay: $16.98–$19.25 per hour

Help supervise students during lunch and recess, keep areas tidy, and play with kids on the playground. Good for someone with a high school diploma, solid attendance, and a friendly, active presence who wants a short mid-day shift.

(Note: Another posting for this same Milwood Activity Helper role exists, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.)

Employer: Kalamazoo Public Schools

Location: El Sol Elementary, Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time (school-year, lunch hours)

(school-year, lunch hours) Pay: $16.98–$19.25 per hour

Openings: 2 positions

Similar to the Milwood role, you’ll supervise students during lunch and recess, help keep spaces clean, and engage kids in play. Great if you want a short, consistent daytime job and can be a positive role model with good communication skills.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies (Champions)

Location: Paramount Charter Academy, Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 2026-11-17

Teach elementary-aged kids in an out-of-school-time program, lead classroom activities, and support center goals. Best for someone with early childhood experience, a CDA or related degree (preferred), and interest in a larger company with discounted child care, medical, dental, vision, EAP, wellness programs, PTO, and various discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.