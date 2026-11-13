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Kalamazoo
⚠️ Kalamazoo Gazette print edition ending December 6, 2026
9 days ago
⚠️ Kalamazoo Gazette now digital-only at Comstock Library
As of December 6, 2026, the Kalamazoo Gazette is no longer available in print.
You can still read the paper, but only as a digital edition inside the Comstock Township Library.
To use it:
- Visit the library
- Log on to one of the library computers
- Ask a staff member for the credentials to open the Kalamazoo Gazette digital newspaper
This lets you keep up with local news even though the print edition has ended.
More Info: Kalamazoo Gazette | Comstock Township Library
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