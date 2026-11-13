⚠️ Kalamazoo Gazette now digital-only at Comstock Library

As of December 6, 2026, the Kalamazoo Gazette is no longer available in print.

You can still read the paper, but only as a digital edition inside the Comstock Township Library.

To use it:

Visit the library

Log on to one of the library computers

Ask a staff member for the credentials to open the Kalamazoo Gazette digital newspaper

This lets you keep up with local news even though the print edition has ended.