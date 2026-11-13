Kalamazoo’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid openings from big names and growing companies. If you’re in IT or cybersecurity, there are some strong options here worth a closer look.

Employer: BDO USA

BDO USA Location: Kalamazoo, MI (national role with listed ranges)

(national role with listed ranges) Type: Full-time

Salary: National range: $110,000 – $140,000 (final offer depends on experience and location)

Lead complex business systems projects, work closely with stakeholders, and mentor other IT staff. Great fit if you have 5+ years in IT, strong analysis skills, and experience with tools like Oracle PeopleSoft, Microsoft Dynamics, SharePoint, or BI platforms.

Employer: Re:Build

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (on-site at least 50% of the time)

(on-site at least 50% of the time) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Embedded at a manufacturing plant, you’ll support and improve harness manufacturing software, solve on-site issues, and build tools on AWS. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in software dev/support, know Python/TypeScript/C#, and like being close to real production work.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Remote (Kalamazoo, MI listed; Eastern/Central time zones preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US ranges): Approx. $155,900 – $337,600+ annual, depending on level and location

Own Stryker’s global CTEM and Vulnerability Management program across IT, cloud, OT, and products. Best for senior cyber leaders with 10+ years in cybersecurity, 3+ years leading vuln/exposure teams, and hands-on experience with tools like Tenable/Qualys/Rapid7/Wiz plus automation using SOAR, APIs, Python, or PowerShell.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.