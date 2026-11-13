Kalamazoo has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to higher-level planning and coordination.

Here are a few worth a closer look if you like keeping products moving and customers happy.

Employer: Celeros Flow Technology

Celeros Flow Technology Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Salary: $65,000 – $72,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, normal business hours

You’ll coordinate inbound and outbound shipments, handle domestic and international logistics, and work with SAP and customs documents (bills of lading, commercial invoices, USMCA, ACE filings). Great fit if you have a logistics/supply chain background and want a role with global shipping, trade compliance, and strong benefits.

Employer: Azon USA, Inc.

Location: Kalamazoo, MI 49004 (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $68,000 – $72,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead inventory control, material flow, and shipping/receiving to keep production running smoothly. You’ll own MRP accuracy, cycle counts, inventory metrics, and support purchasing and supplier quality. Ideal if you have 6–8 years in manufacturing materials roles and want a mix of planning, problem-solving, and process improvement, plus a full benefits package (401k match, health, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Fastenal

Location: 3620 Miller Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, up to 28 hours/week, Mon–Fri between 7:00am – 5:00pm

Route-based role where you deliver and replenish inventory at customer sites and maintain Fastenal’s vending and inventory programs. Good for someone 18+ with a valid driver’s license who likes being on the move, working with customers, and wants flexible part-time hours plus 401(k) with employer contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics skills are in demand, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.