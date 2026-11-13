Kalamazoo’s animal health scene is buzzing right now. Zoetis is hiring for multiple lab-focused science roles, all based right here in Kalamazoo, MI.

Employer: Zoetis

Zoetis Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, lab-heavy role supporting vaccine development in a bacteriology and immunology lab. You’ll prep media, run ELISAs and Western blots, do PCR/RT‑PCR, tissue culture, and bacterial ID (MALDI‑TOF), while keeping GLP-level records and helping manage lab supplies.

Employer: Zoetis

Zoetis Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role in livestock and companion-animal immunology, designing and running in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo studies. Expect deep work with ELISA/ELISpot, MSD, Luminex, flow cytometry, and cell-based assays to drive target ID, validation, and portfolio decisions.

(Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed link)

Employer: Zoetis

Zoetis Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bench-focused position working on vaccines for dogs, cats, and horses. You’ll design and run experiments in virology, cell culture, bacteriology, and molecular biology, analyze data, and support multiple vaccine development teams from early research through licensing.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.