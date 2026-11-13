🏥 Kalamazoo Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses

Kalamazoo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home-care agencies are all hiring. If you’re in medical or support care, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.

Employer: Bronson Healthcare

Bronson Healthcare Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Bronson Methodist Hospital, Lovell St.)

(Bronson Methodist Hospital, Lovell St.) Type: Full-time, 12‑hour night shifts (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about caring for moms and babies during labor and delivery. You’ll use full-scope RN skills, coordinate care with the team, and need a MI RN license, BLS, and an ASN (BSN required within 8 years).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30/hour + up to $100K sign-on bonus

Retail pharmacy with strong clinical focus: immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition perks, and leadership paths. Requires PharmD/BS Pharmacy and MI pharmacist license.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation (NovaCare Kids)

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Stadium Dr.)

(Stadium Dr.) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Based on experience + $10,000 sign-on bonus and/or $350/month student debt relief

Outpatient peds PT helping kids get back to sports, school, and daily life. You’ll get mentorship, strong CEU support, generous PTO, and 401(k) match. Requires PT degree, MI PT license (or eligibility), and CPR.

Employer: DOCS Health

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (travel within state, mostly weekends)

Type: Independent contractor, as-needed

Pay: About $550/day + travel pay

Support Reserve and National Guard service members with health readiness exams—no diagnosing or prescribing. Great if you like weekend work, travel, and mission-driven care. Requires active NP license, CPR/BLS, and comfort in fast-paced events.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care (Vancouver WA franchise, hiring in Kalamazoo)

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: About $17.13/hour

Provide in-home help with personal care, mobility, errands, and companionship. Offers weekly pay, paid training, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and flexible hours. You’ll need reliable transportation and a caring, dependable attitude.

Employer: Beacon Health System – Beacon Kalamazoo

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time, evenings, 24‑hr shifts (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Advanced life support role for interfacility and emergency transport. You’ll stabilize patients, monitor during transport, and may drive the ambulance. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and shift differentials. Requires Paramedic/EMT credentials, BLS, ALS, and valid MI driver’s license.

Employer: Centria Healthcare / Centria Autism

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Not stated (typically part- or full-time; one-on-one sessions)

Not stated (typically part- or full-time; one-on-one sessions) Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Work 1:1 with kids with autism using ABA therapy—they pay for your 40‑hour training and RBT certification. Good fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, or caregiving and want a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Employer: Zoetis

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (site-based)

(site-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run clinical studies for dog, cat, and horse biologics—from protocol prep to site monitoring and data management. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in animal health, vet tech, or biological science, who likes research and some travel (10–20%).

Employer: Journey Care AFC

Journey Care AFC Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time / Part-time, all shifts (24/7 home)

Pay: About $17.00–$21.00/hour (from $18.00/hour listed)

Support adults in a residential home with daily living, meds assistance, documentation, and community activities. Good for those who want meaningful, hands-on work with room to grow in a team-focused care setting.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.