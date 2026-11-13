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Kalamazoo
🏥 Kalamazoo Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses
3 days ago
Kalamazoo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home-care agencies are all hiring. If you’re in medical or support care, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery (12‑hr Nights)
- Employer: Bronson Healthcare
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Bronson Methodist Hospital, Lovell St.)
- Type: Full-time, 12‑hour night shifts (36 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about caring for moms and babies during labor and delivery. You’ll use full-scope RN skills, coordinate care with the team, and need a MI RN license, BLS, and an ASN (BSN required within 8 years).
Pharmacist – $100K Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30/hour + up to $100K sign-on bonus
Retail pharmacy with strong clinical focus: immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition perks, and leadership paths. Requires PharmD/BS Pharmacy and MI pharmacist license.
Pediatric Physical Therapist – $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation (NovaCare Kids)
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Stadium Dr.)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Based on experience + $10,000 sign-on bonus and/or $350/month student debt relief
Outpatient peds PT helping kids get back to sports, school, and daily life. You’ll get mentorship, strong CEU support, generous PTO, and 401(k) match. Requires PT degree, MI PT license (or eligibility), and CPR.
Nurse Practitioner – Military Health Readiness
- Employer: DOCS Health
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (travel within state, mostly weekends)
- Type: Independent contractor, as-needed
- Pay: About $550/day + travel pay
Support Reserve and National Guard service members with health readiness exams—no diagnosing or prescribing. Great if you like weekend work, travel, and mission-driven care. Requires active NP license, CPR/BLS, and comfort in fast-paced events.
Caregiver – Home Care
- Employer: ComForCare Home Care (Vancouver WA franchise, hiring in Kalamazoo)
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)
- Pay: About $17.13/hour
Provide in-home help with personal care, mobility, errands, and companionship. Offers weekly pay, paid training, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and flexible hours. You’ll need reliable transportation and a caring, dependable attitude.
Paramedic Transport – Ground Transport (Evenings)
- Employer: Beacon Health System – Beacon Kalamazoo
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time, evenings, 24‑hr shifts (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced life support role for interfacility and emergency transport. You’ll stabilize patients, monitor during transport, and may drive the ambulance. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and shift differentials. Requires Paramedic/EMT credentials, BLS, ALS, and valid MI driver’s license.
Registered Behavior Technician (No Experience Needed)
- Employer: Centria Healthcare / Centria Autism
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Not stated (typically part- or full-time; one-on-one sessions)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
Work 1:1 with kids with autism using ABA therapy—they pay for your 40‑hour training and RBT certification. Good fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, or caregiving and want a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Veterinary Clinical Research Associate
- Employer: Zoetis
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (site-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run clinical studies for dog, cat, and horse biologics—from protocol prep to site monitoring and data management. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in animal health, vet tech, or biological science, who likes research and some travel (10–20%).
Direct Support Professional – Adult Foster Care
- Employer: Journey Care AFC
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time / Part-time, all shifts (24/7 home)
- Pay: About $17.00–$21.00/hour (from $18.00/hour listed)
Support adults in a residential home with daily living, meds assistance, documentation, and community activities. Good for those who want meaningful, hands-on work with room to grow in a team-focused care setting.
If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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