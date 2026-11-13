Kalamazoo has some solid admin roles right now, from part-time work in senior housing to a well-paid coordinator job on WMU’s campus.

Below are a few stand-out options you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Presbyterian Villages of Michigan

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Also listed on: Indeed version of same role

You’ll handle front desk reception, phones, mail, rent collection support, resident records, event coordination, and newsletters for a senior housing community. Great fit if you have 1–3 years office experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office and Zoom/Teams, and like working with older adults; HUD/MSHDA experience is a plus, and they’ll train you to be a Certified Occupancy Specialist within 6 months.

Employer: Western Michigan University Chapter, AAUP (faculty union)

(faculty union) Location: Kalamazoo, MI (WMU campus)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year, with health, dental, vision, paid time off, and SEP retirement

This role keeps a small union office running: you’ll manage the member database, dues and elections, meetings, website updates, salary survey, and day-to-day operations. Ideal if you have a college degree, 3+ years in unions/nonprofits/advocacy, strong project management and communication skills, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office, Zoom, and Adobe. Apply by emailing a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to staff@wmuaaup.net.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.