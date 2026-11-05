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Portage

Community events and support efforts highlighted

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Tc3s_1Gp73yhj00

A community resource fair is planned in Portage, partners are working together to rebuild a home that was destroyed by a tornado, and Operation Green Light is providing support to veterans. More information: https://t.co/FfpdA6h8ko

This content is adapted from materials provided by News Channel 3 WWMT-TV

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