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Portage
Community events and support efforts highlighted
3 days ago
A community resource fair is planned in Portage, partners are working together to rebuild a home that was destroyed by a tornado, and Operation Green Light is providing support to veterans. More information: https://t.co/FfpdA6h8ko
This content is adapted from materials provided by News Channel 3 WWMT-TV
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