🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, or growing a food career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Main St. Pub – Gull Road

Main St. Pub – Gull Road Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Other (30–40 hrs/week)

Other (30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Cook pub favorites on a busy line, then close down the kitchen with a small crew. Good fit if you like evening shifts, steady hours, employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: Main St. Pub – Gull Road

Main St. Pub – Gull Road Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $5.00 per hour plus daily tip-outs

Stand at the pass and keep the kitchen running smooth—check plates, call out orders, and make sure food looks right before it hits the table. Shifts are 4–6 hours, with an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Steritech (Rentokil family)

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (travel 50–70%)

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement; benefits start Day 1 for full-time

Work with hotels, restaurants, and grocery stores to audit food safety, coach staff, and improve guest experience. Good for someone with strong food safety knowledge who likes autonomous work, travel, and helping businesses stay compliant.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Not listed (store team role)

Not listed (store team role) Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Make sandwiches fast, keep the shop clean, and give friendly service. Perks can include flexible schedules, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), health benefits, tuition help, and growth opportunities (based on eligibility).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible on hours and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.