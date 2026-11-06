👔 Kalamazoo Executive & Management: Multiple Roles $130K+

Kalamazoo’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in tech and construction. If you’ve got project or people-management skills, there are some strong options to move up.

Employer: BDO USA

BDO USA Location: Kalamazoo, MI (national firm, remote/hybrid details on listing)

(national firm, remote/hybrid details on listing) Type: Full-time

Salary: National range: $135,000 – $160,000 (final offer depends on experience, skills, and location)

Lead complex IT projects tied to mergers and acquisitions from due diligence through post-close integration. This is a senior role owning scope, budget, risk, and cross-functional teams, ideal if you’ve led M&A tech workstreams and want high-impact, executive-facing work.

Employer: Owen‑Ames‑Kimball

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation and benefits including 401(k) profit sharing, PTO, health insurance)

Support commercial construction projects from preconstruction through closeout, working closely with Project Managers and Superintendents. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of GC experience and want to grow into full project management while working on visible community projects.

Employer: Miller-Davis Company

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and flexible/remote schedules)

Act as a project engineer/assistant PM helping plan, coordinate, and deliver construction projects on time and on budget. Great next step if you have 2+ years in construction, like solving problems, and want more ownership on schedules, costs, and quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.