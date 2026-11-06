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Kalamazoo County

🐱 Friendly Kalamazoo Cats Ready to Join Your Family

8 days ago

Kalamazoo has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are several adoptable kitties at Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement who would love to meet you.

BAD BUNNY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7kIv_1GoONH8E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $80
  • Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
  • Phone: (269) 383-8775

A handsome tuxedo boy, Bad Bunny is a young cat with that classic black-and-white look. If you like sleek, stylish kitties, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet BAD BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ROCK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KU4UQ_1GoONH8E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $80
  • Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
  • Phone: (269) 383-8775

Little Rock is a brown tabby kitten, full of that classic striped charm. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, she’s waiting.
👉 Meet ROCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SCOOTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlP1R_1GoONH8E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $80
  • Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
  • Phone: (269) 383-8775

Scooter is a mostly gray/blue kitten, a great pick if you love that soft, solid-color look. He’s young and ready to grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet SCOOTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

JOHNNY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwoJR_1GoONH8E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Adoption Fee: $40
  • Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
  • Phone: (269) 383-8775

Johnny is a gray/blue adult cat, a nice option if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten. His lower adoption fee makes him an especially good choice for budget-conscious adopters.
👉 Meet JOHNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CHUCKIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0urM_1GoONH8E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Adoption Fee: $40
  • Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
  • Phone: (269) 383-8775

Chuckie is another handsome gray/blue adult boy. If you’re looking for a calm, grown cat with a gentle look, he could be the one.
👉 Meet CHUCKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

JAZZY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfUDw_1GoONH8E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption Fee: $40
  • Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
  • Phone: (269) 383-8775

Jazzy is a beautiful tortoiseshell adult cat with a unique, patchy coat. If you love cats with striking colors and a mature vibe, she’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet JAZZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kalamazoo, MI, consider stopping by Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement or calling (269) 383-8775 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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