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🐱 Friendly Kalamazoo Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Kalamazoo has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are several adoptable kitties at Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement who would love to meet you.
BAD BUNNY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
A handsome tuxedo boy, Bad Bunny is a young cat with that classic black-and-white look. If you like sleek, stylish kitties, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet BAD BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROCK
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Little Rock is a brown tabby kitten, full of that classic striped charm. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, she’s waiting.
👉 Meet ROCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SCOOTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Scooter is a mostly gray/blue kitten, a great pick if you love that soft, solid-color look. He’s young and ready to grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet SCOOTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JOHNNY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Johnny is a gray/blue adult cat, a nice option if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten. His lower adoption fee makes him an especially good choice for budget-conscious adopters.
👉 Meet JOHNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHUCKIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Chuckie is another handsome gray/blue adult boy. If you’re looking for a calm, grown cat with a gentle look, he could be the one.
👉 Meet CHUCKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAZZY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement
- Phone: (269) 383-8775
Jazzy is a beautiful tortoiseshell adult cat with a unique, patchy coat. If you love cats with striking colors and a mature vibe, she’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet JAZZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kalamazoo, MI, consider stopping by Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement or calling (269) 383-8775 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.