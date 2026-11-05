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💰 Kalamazoo Accounting Jobs with Multiple Flexible & Senior Roles
Kalamazoo’s finance scene is busy right now—solid options whether you’re senior leadership, mid‑career, or looking for part‑time stability.
Manager, Consolidations
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Kalamazoo, MI (multi‑entity, national firm)
Type: Full-time
Salary: National range: $95,000 – $125,000
Lead consolidations for a complex, multi‑entity organization—own intercompany accounting, eliminations, and close processes while managing and developing a team. Ideal if you have 7+ years of progressive accounting, strong U.S. GAAP knowledge, and enjoy big‑picture financial reporting with leadership responsibilities.
Payroll Specialist/Accounting Clerk (Part-time)
Employer: Diocese of Kalamazoo
Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Pastoral Center, in person)
Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week)
Pay: From $25.00/hour
Mix of payroll and accounting work for diocesan entities—handle payroll processing, journal entries, ACA reporting, and audit support in a small, mission‑driven office. Good fit if you have 3+ years of experience, strong Excel skills, and want steady part‑time hours with paid time off.
Fractional CFO/Controller (Small Business) – Kalamazoo Area
Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group
Location: Kalamazoo, MI area
Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Senior role serving as fractional CFO/controller for multiple small businesses (about $1–$75M revenue), with a focus on client relationships, financials, and compliance. Great if you bring 10+ years of accounting, leadership experience, and are comfortable managing a small team and working across different industries.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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