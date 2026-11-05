💰 Kalamazoo Accounting Jobs with Multiple Flexible & Senior Roles

Kalamazoo’s finance scene is busy right now—solid options whether you’re senior leadership, mid‑career, or looking for part‑time stability.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (multi‑entity, national firm)

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range: $95,000 – $125,000

Lead consolidations for a complex, multi‑entity organization—own intercompany accounting, eliminations, and close processes while managing and developing a team. Ideal if you have 7+ years of progressive accounting, strong U.S. GAAP knowledge, and enjoy big‑picture financial reporting with leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Diocese of Kalamazoo

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Pastoral Center, in person)

Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week)

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Mix of payroll and accounting work for diocesan entities—handle payroll processing, journal entries, ACA reporting, and audit support in a small, mission‑driven office. Good fit if you have 3+ years of experience, strong Excel skills, and want steady part‑time hours with paid time off.

Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group

Location: Kalamazoo, MI area

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Senior role serving as fractional CFO/controller for multiple small businesses (about $1–$75M revenue), with a focus on client relationships, financials, and compliance. Great if you bring 10+ years of accounting, leadership experience, and are comfortable managing a small team and working across different industries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.