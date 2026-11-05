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🛒 Kalamazoo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Kalamazoo has some solid front-line roles right now, from big-box retail to local specialty shops and auto parts. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and people-focused work.
Meat/Produce Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #5064
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 6065 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly performance incentives
- Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing, Overnight
You’ll keep the meat and produce area stocked, rotated, and food-safe, and help keep displays looking fresh all day. Comes with big-company perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Mazda/Mercedes Benz Parts Advisor – Fox Motors
- Employer: Fox Motors
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Fox Mazda & Fox Mercedes Benz)
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Customer-facing role helping retail and shop customers get the right auto parts in person and over the phone. Comes with strong benefits: paid vacation/PTO/holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, disability coverage, employee discounts, and growth programs through Fox University.
Sales Associate (Aromatender) – The Aroma Labs
- Employer: The Aroma Labs
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Part-Time (10–30 hours/week, weekends required)
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour
Fun, hands-on retail job where you guide guests in creating custom fragrances in a busy, upbeat shop. Great if you like fast-paced, people-heavy work and want a flexible schedule with training provided—restaurant or hospitality experience translates well here.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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