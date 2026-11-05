🛒 Kalamazoo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kalamazoo has some solid front-line roles right now, from big-box retail to local specialty shops and auto parts. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and people-focused work.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 6065 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly performance incentives

+ possible and Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing, Overnight

You’ll keep the meat and produce area stocked, rotated, and food-safe, and help keep displays looking fresh all day. Comes with big-company perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Fox Motors

Fox Motors Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Fox Mazda & Fox Mercedes Benz)

(Fox Mazda & Fox Mercedes Benz) Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Customer-facing role helping retail and shop customers get the right auto parts in person and over the phone. Comes with strong benefits: paid vacation/PTO/holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, disability coverage, employee discounts, and growth programs through Fox University.

Employer: The Aroma Labs

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-Time (10–30 hours/week, weekends required )

(10–30 hours/week, ) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Fun, hands-on retail job where you guide guests in creating custom fragrances in a busy, upbeat shop. Great if you like fast-paced, people-heavy work and want a flexible schedule with training provided—restaurant or hospitality experience translates well here.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.