📣 Kalamazoo Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Paths

Kalamazoo’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level BDR roles to six-figure commission paths. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$55,000 base after training + up to $1,200/month in bonuses

Research prospects, cold call, email, and book meetings to support engineering and science clients. Strong training, mentorship, and promotion-from-within make this a good fit if you want a long-term B2B sales career.

Employer: Midwest Fastener Corporation

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (On-site HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Handle quotes, follow up with customers, and support outside reps to grow hardware and construction accounts. Great if you like relationship-building, detailed quoting work, and want room to move into bigger sales or account roles.

Employer: Bankers Life

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based; typical earnings:

Year 1: $50,000–$80,000

$50,000–$80,000 Year 3: $60,000–$90,000

$60,000–$90,000 Year 5: $75,000–$130,000

Build your own client base and guide people through key money decisions, with paid licensing (SIE, Series 6, 63, CFP) and award-winning training. Best for self-starters who like flexible schedules and uncapped commission.

Employer: Schupan

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Hybrid: 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Starting at $47,000+/year + up to $5,000/quarter in commissions

Be the main contact for customers: answer calls, quote jobs, enter orders, and help solve logistics issues. Comes with weekly pay, strong benefits, and a steady Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Metronet

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total compensation (medical 80% paid, 401(k) match, discounts; exact pay not listed)

Sell and manage bulk internet/Wi‑Fi contracts for multi-dwelling properties, working with builders, developers, and property leaders. Good match if you’re comfortable with C‑suite conversations, contracts, and a travel-heavy schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.