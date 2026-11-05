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📣 Kalamazoo Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Paths
Kalamazoo’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level BDR roles to six-figure commission paths. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.
Business Development Representative (BDR)
Employer: Actalent
Location: Kalamazoo, MI (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$55,000 base after training + up to $1,200/month in bonuses
Research prospects, cold call, email, and book meetings to support engineering and science clients. Strong training, mentorship, and promotion-from-within make this a good fit if you want a long-term B2B sales career.
Inside Sales Specialist
Employer: Midwest Fastener Corporation
Location: Kalamazoo, MI (On-site HQ)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)
Handle quotes, follow up with customers, and support outside reps to grow hardware and construction accounts. Great if you like relationship-building, detailed quoting work, and want room to move into bigger sales or account roles.
Financial Services Professional
Employer: Bankers Life
Location: Kalamazoo, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Commission-based; typical earnings:
- Year 1: $50,000–$80,000
- Year 3: $60,000–$90,000
- Year 5: $75,000–$130,000
Build your own client base and guide people through key money decisions, with paid licensing (SIE, Series 6, 63, CFP) and award-winning training. Best for self-starters who like flexible schedules and uncapped commission.
Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Schupan
Location: Kalamazoo, MI (Hybrid: 3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Starting at $47,000+/year + up to $5,000/quarter in commissions
Be the main contact for customers: answer calls, quote jobs, enter orders, and help solve logistics issues. Comes with weekly pay, strong benefits, and a steady Monday–Friday schedule.
Bulk MDU Account Executive
Employer: Metronet
Location: Kalamazoo, MI (50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive total compensation (medical 80% paid, 401(k) match, discounts; exact pay not listed)
Sell and manage bulk internet/Wi‑Fi contracts for multi-dwelling properties, working with builders, developers, and property leaders. Good match if you’re comfortable with C‑suite conversations, contracts, and a travel-heavy schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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