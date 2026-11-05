🚌 Kalamazoo Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Kalamazoo has some solid options right now if you like being on the road and staying active. These roles are great if you want steady hours through the busy season or a flexible part-time gig.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages to homes and businesses. This is a very active, outdoor job where you’ll be lifting up to 70 lbs, meeting your driver at a local pick-up spot, and working flexible days Monday–Saturday, including holidays during peak season. No experience needed, just solid work boots, weather-ready clothes, and authorization to work in the U.S.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns—no CDL required. This role mixes safe driving with light customer service, basic automotive knowledge, and some lifting, and can be a nice fit if you want part-time hours with room to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.