🏥 Kalamazoo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Kalamazoo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to advanced clinical roles and travel contracts. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This outpatient hemodialysis RN role is hands-on and team-focused, caring for patients with end-stage kidney disease. Good fit if you want steady hours, room to grow through a Clinical Advancement Program, and a mix of direct care, education, and leadership.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,297 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)

Day-one medical, dental, and vision plus license reimbursement and travel discounts. Great if you want a shorter workweek, solid weekly pay, and a recruiter-backed travel experience.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,856 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)

Offers weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and retention bonuses. Nice option if you prefer standard 8-hour days and want a travel-first agency with strong benefits.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Kalamazoo, MI – Bronson Methodist Hospital

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,173 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)

Evening X-ray tech role with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and options like housing support and license reimbursement. Ideal if you like evenings and want big-hospital experience.

Employer: Altea Healthcare

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (in-person, skilled nursing facilities)

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: $440–$600 per day + uncapped bonus potential

Weekend-only schedule with strong daily pay and bonuses, plus training and mentorship (new grads welcome). Great if you want to grow in geriatrics/post-acute care while keeping weekdays free.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Part-time (varied shifts, in-home and facility)

Salary: Not listed

Flexible hours, quick start, and a benefits package, with work focused on companionship, personal care, and daily living support. A good match if you have caregiving experience and want meaningful, relationship-based work.

Employer: Zoetis

Location: Kalamazoo, MI (hybrid ~50% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact R&D role for a board-certified veterinary pathologist (ACVP/ECVP) working across multiple species and therapeutic areas. Ideal if you want to blend pathology, translational research, and regulatory work at a global animal health leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.