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Kalamazoo
🏥 Kalamazoo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
2 days ago
Kalamazoo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to advanced clinical roles and travel contracts. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Outpatient Registered Nurse (Dialysis) – RN
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This outpatient hemodialysis RN role is hands-on and team-focused, caring for patients with end-stage kidney disease. Good fit if you want steady hours, room to grow through a Clinical Advancement Program, and a mix of direct care, education, and leadership.
Travel Ambulatory Pharmacist – ~$2,297/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,297 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)
Day-one medical, dental, and vision plus license reimbursement and travel discounts. Great if you want a shorter workweek, solid weekly pay, and a recruiter-backed travel experience.
Travel Ambulatory Pharmacist – ~$2,856/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,856 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)
Offers weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and retention bonuses. Nice option if you prefer standard 8-hour days and want a travel-first agency with strong benefits.
Travel Radiology Technologist – ~$2,173/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI – Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,173 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)
Evening X-ray tech role with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and options like housing support and license reimbursement. Ideal if you like evenings and want big-hospital experience.
Nurse Practitioner or PA-C – Weekend Post-Acute Care
- Employer: Altea Healthcare
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (in-person, skilled nursing facilities)
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Pay: $440–$600 per day + uncapped bonus potential
Weekend-only schedule with strong daily pay and bonuses, plus training and mentorship (new grads welcome). Great if you want to grow in geriatrics/post-acute care while keeping weekdays free.
In-Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Part-time (varied shifts, in-home and facility)
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible hours, quick start, and a benefits package, with work focused on companionship, personal care, and daily living support. A good match if you have caregiving experience and want meaningful, relationship-based work.
Veterinary Pathologist
- Employer: Zoetis
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (hybrid ~50% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact R&D role for a board-certified veterinary pathologist (ACVP/ECVP) working across multiple species and therapeutic areas. Ideal if you want to blend pathology, translational research, and regulatory work at a global animal health leader.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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