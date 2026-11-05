🚧 Kalamazoo Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Solid Openings

Kalamazoo has some strong hands-on jobs right now, from campus maintenance to custom home work and heavy equipment repair. If you like working with tools and solving real-world problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nicholson Construction

Nicholson Construction Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair heavy construction equipment, focusing on diesel engines and hydraulic systems. Role includes setup and modification of equipment, preventive maintenance, and working with a maintenance team. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid vacation and sick days). Hydraulic/Mechanic certification and about 4 years’ heavy equipment experience required.

Employer: Blok Builders, Inc

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead a small jobs/handyman division for a custom home builder, handling client calls, estimates, scheduling, and hands-on carpentry. Mix of independent field work and light project management, with a company vehicle, tools, phone, and laptop provided, plus health insurance, retirement contributions, paid vacation/holidays, and overtime pay. Needs solid carpentry skills and some drywall, paint, and basic plumbing/electrical knowledge.

Employer: Western Michigan University

Location: WMU – Kalamazoo Main Campus, MI

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $41.46 per hour + generous benefits

Journeyperson-level role maintaining the campus heat and hot water distribution systems—installing, repairing, and replacing steam and hot water piping, valves, traps, and related equipment. Steady first shift (6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., Mon–Fri) with strong university benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, tuition perks). Requires a completed apprenticeship or 5+ years pipefitter experience, welding experience, and a valid Michigan driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.