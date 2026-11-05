📋 Kalamazoo Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Kalamazoo has some solid admin and front-desk roles right now, from schools to healthcare to a busy service center. All three of these are full-time and very people-focused.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Caliber Collision Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay, overtime eligible)

Handle front office operations at a busy service center—HR paperwork, payroll support, A/R and A/P, cash handling, and customer service. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation & holidays, and clear career growth in a large, stable company.

Employer: Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19.50/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: 8-hour shifts between Mon–Thu 7:00–6:30, Fri 7:00–5:30

Front-desk role in a respected rehab hospital: greeting patients, checking them in and out, handling insurance and payments, and scheduling visits. Good fit if you like a fast-paced medical setting, strong customer service, and want to grow in healthcare.

Employer: Kalamazoo Public Schools – Loy Norrix High School

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time, 10-month position

Salary: $18.20 – $22.75/hour (KSP Range 8)

Support the behavior office with reports, student accounting, phones, and reception, plus helping students who come to the office. Great if you want school-year hours, like working with teens, and are comfortable with computers and multitasking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.