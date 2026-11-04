🏗️ Kalamazoo MI Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Kalamazoo’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in civil, aerospace, and lab metrology. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Core States Group (Hurley & Stewart team)

Core States Group (Hurley & Stewart team) Location: Kalamazoo, MI (or Grand Rapids office)

(or Grand Rapids office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning, design, and construction for a mix of civil projects, from site development to roadway improvements. You’ll use AutoCAD Civil 3D, manage clients and permits, and tap into a larger A/E/C firm’s resources while working closely with the local Hurley & Stewart group.

Employer: mudrasys

Location: Kalamazoo, MI 49001 (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $130,000 – $165,000/year, with benefits, bonus, and relocation provided

Senior role leading advanced aerospace R&D, with a focus on axial piston pump technology. You’ll drive new designs, testing, and continuous improvement, mentor engineers, and occasionally travel (including overseas) while enjoying a strong benefits package.

Employer: Zoetis

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time, regular colleague

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab metrology role keeping critical instruments calibrated and compliant in a cGxP environment. You’ll work with REES EMS systems, balances, pipettes, and more, manage calibration records in SAP/CMMS, and support scientists with reliable data.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.