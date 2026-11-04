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🏭 Kalamazoo Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now
Kalamazoo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and clear career paths.
Below are several full-time manufacturing and production jobs in Kalamazoo, MI hiring now.
Inspector – Quality Control
- Employer: Flowserve Corporation
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift training then permanent 2nd shift (4:30 AM – 3:00 PM), shift premium eligible
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll inspect parts and assemblies to make sure they meet engineering, customer, and safety standards. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in quality, machining, or manufacturing, can read blueprints, and like detailed measuring work with strong benefits from a global manufacturer.
Machinist – Weekend Shift (20% Premium)
- Employer: Flowserve Corporation
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time, weekend-focused schedule (4:00 PM – 4:00 AM, rotating 3–4 days/week), 20% shift premium
- Salary: Not listed
This role sets up and runs machine tools to make precision parts for pumps and related equipment. Great if you can read blueprints, use micrometers and calipers, and want a premium-paying weekend shift with steady hours at a large, global company.
Lead Assembler
- Employer: Polytek Development Corp
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll lead assembly, bottling, packaging, and labeling of mold-making and casting products, plus help manage inventory and keep the line running smoothly. Good for someone with line experience, able to lift up to 50 lbs, stand all shift, and ready to step into a lead role in a growing company.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.