🏭 Kalamazoo Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Kalamazoo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and clear career paths.

Below are several full-time manufacturing and production jobs in Kalamazoo, MI hiring now.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time , 1st shift training then permanent 2nd shift (4:30 AM – 3:00 PM), shift premium eligible

, 1st shift training then permanent 2nd shift (4:30 AM – 3:00 PM), shift premium eligible Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect parts and assemblies to make sure they meet engineering, customer, and safety standards. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in quality, machining, or manufacturing, can read blueprints, and like detailed measuring work with strong benefits from a global manufacturer.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time , weekend-focused schedule (4:00 PM – 4:00 AM, rotating 3–4 days/week), 20% shift premium

, weekend-focused schedule (4:00 PM – 4:00 AM, rotating 3–4 days/week), Salary: Not listed

This role sets up and runs machine tools to make precision parts for pumps and related equipment. Great if you can read blueprints, use micrometers and calipers, and want a premium-paying weekend shift with steady hours at a large, global company.

Employer: Polytek Development Corp

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead assembly, bottling, packaging, and labeling of mold-making and casting products, plus help manage inventory and keep the line running smoothly. Good for someone with line experience, able to lift up to 50 lbs, stand all shift, and ready to step into a lead role in a growing company.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.