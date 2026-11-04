🔧 Kalamazoo Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kalamazoo has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.

Employer: Angels Successful Cleaning Solutions, LLC

Angels Successful Cleaning Solutions, LLC Location: Kalamazoo, MI (commercial sites around town)

(commercial sites around town) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Paid training, opportunities for advancement

This role focuses on cleaning offices and high-traffic areas so they look and feel great for clients. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like staying active on your feet, and want predictable part-time income with training provided.

Employer: Polytek Development Corp

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help keep equipment running in a manufacturing plant—doing preventive maintenance, basic repairs, and light building upkeep like snow/ice control and small landscaping tasks. Good for someone with 0–2+ years of maintenance experience who wants to grow skills in a fast-paced, industrial setting.

Employer: Western Michigan University

Location: WMU – Kalamazoo Main Campus

Type: Full-time, Regular

Schedule: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pay: $35.57 per hour plus generous benefits

You’ll install and maintain building environmental control systems (heating, cooling, sensors, thermostats) across campus. Great match if you have journeyperson-level experience or a completed apprenticeship and want steady hours, strong benefits, and technical hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Kalamazoo.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.