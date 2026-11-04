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Kalamazoo
🔧 Kalamazoo Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Kalamazoo has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.
Professional Cleaning Specialist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Angels Successful Cleaning Solutions, LLC
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI (commercial sites around town)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Perks: Paid training, opportunities for advancement
This role focuses on cleaning offices and high-traffic areas so they look and feel great for clients. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like staying active on your feet, and want predictable part-time income with training provided.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Polytek Development Corp
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll help keep equipment running in a manufacturing plant—doing preventive maintenance, basic repairs, and light building upkeep like snow/ice control and small landscaping tasks. Good for someone with 0–2+ years of maintenance experience who wants to grow skills in a fast-paced, industrial setting.
Building Automation Specialist
- Employer: Western Michigan University
- Location: WMU – Kalamazoo Main Campus
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Schedule: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Pay: $35.57 per hour plus generous benefits
You’ll install and maintain building environmental control systems (heating, cooling, sensors, thermostats) across campus. Great match if you have journeyperson-level experience or a completed apprenticeship and want steady hours, strong benefits, and technical hands-on work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Kalamazoo.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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