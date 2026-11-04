🤝 Kalamazoo Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Kalamazoo has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from street medicine to mental health peer support. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.

Employer: Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed)

Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: FULL-TIME (20–30 hours/week, part-time schedule with full-time benefits)

FULL-TIME (20–30 hours/week, part-time schedule with full-time benefits) Salary: Not listed

Work with the Street Medicine Kalamazoo team to support unhoused and unstably housed neighbors. You’ll help people get to medical, legal, and social service appointments, deliver basic supplies, join weekly encampment outreach, and be part of a research team in Outreach Medicine. Role includes no nights, no weekends and a full-time benefits package (PTO, retirement plan, wellness and tuition reimbursement, medical plans, paid holidays, and more).

Employer: Recovery Institute of Southwest Michigan

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: PART-TIME, in person

PART-TIME, in person Salary: $16.69/hour

Application deadline: November 18, 2026

Use your own mental health recovery story to support others at a peer-run drop-in center. You’ll greet members, offer one-on-one peer support, help people find resources, and join social activities and events. Comes with paid time off, IRA contributions, mileage reimbursement, and professional development help. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply; Spanish/English bilingual is a plus.

Employer: MediLodge of Westwood

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Salary: Not listed

Support the social services team in a long-term care and rehab setting. You’ll help coordinate resident visits with outside providers, give basic administrative support, and assist with in-service trainings on psychosocial issues and patient rights. MediLodge highlights flexible scheduling, daily/weekly/bi-weekly pay options, an employee assistance program, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these don’t last long, and similar roles often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.