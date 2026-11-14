Kalaheo and nearby Lawai have a few strong driving and airport roles open right now, with steady hours and clear growth paths.

Here are the standout transportation jobs hiring in Kalaheo / Lawai, HI:

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Kalaheo, HI (airport ramp operations)

(airport ramp operations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of ramp agents in a fast-paced airport setting. You’ll oversee aircraft loading/unloading, ground equipment movement, and safety compliance while training and coaching your crew.

Employer: HPM Building Supply

Location: Lawai, Kauaʻi (near Kalaheo)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24.85–$32.80 per hour

Drive Class A trucks to deliver building materials and be the main contact for customers on site. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), ESOP) and steady outdoor work.

Employer: HPM Building Supply

Location: Lawai, Kauaʻi (near Kalaheo)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.10–$25.45 per hour

Non-CDL delivery role running “hot shot” runs to get customer orders out quickly. Monday–Friday daytime schedule, benefits, and a good fit if you have a standard license, PUC medical certificate, and like customer-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.