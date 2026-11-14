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🚌 Several Kalaheo Transportation Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay
Kalaheo and nearby Lawai have a few strong driving and airport roles open right now, with steady hours and clear growth paths.
Here are the standout transportation jobs hiring in Kalaheo / Lawai, HI:
Ramp Operations Supervisor
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Kalaheo, HI (airport ramp operations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of ramp agents in a fast-paced airport setting. You’ll oversee aircraft loading/unloading, ground equipment movement, and safety compliance while training and coaching your crew.
CDL Driver - Class A
- Employer: HPM Building Supply
- Location: Lawai, Kauaʻi (near Kalaheo)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $24.85–$32.80 per hour
Drive Class A trucks to deliver building materials and be the main contact for customers on site. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), ESOP) and steady outdoor work.
Hot Shot Driver - Lawai, Hawaii
- Employer: HPM Building Supply
- Location: Lawai, Kauaʻi (near Kalaheo)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.10–$25.45 per hour
Non-CDL delivery role running “hot shot” runs to get customer orders out quickly. Monday–Friday daytime schedule, benefits, and a good fit if you have a standard license, PUC medical certificate, and like customer-facing work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.