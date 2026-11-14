🚨 Kailua house fire overnight sends one man to hospital

Honolulu firefighters put out a single-story house fire on Papalani St. in Kailua (554 Papalani St.) early this morning.

They got a 911 call at 12:26 a.m. and arrived within minutes. After an offensive attack, they brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes and fully extinguished it shortly before 1 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services checked two people at the scene: a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s. The man was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to an emergency room. The woman was not hurt and declined to go to the hospital.

Fire investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire, where it started, and the amount of damage.