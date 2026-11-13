Kailua’s food scene is busy and growing, with early‑morning kitchens and grocery delis both looking for steady help. If you like fast‑paced work and friendly faces, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Kalapawai Cafe ~ Kailua

Kalapawai Cafe ~ Kailua Location: Kailua, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hr + about $5–$7/hr in tips

Schedule: 5:30 am – 2:00 pm + cleaning/restocking

Lead the morning line at a busy local cafe, from opening the kitchen and cooking breakfast to creating specials and handling inventory. This role is great if you have strong knife skills and 2+ years sous chef/kitchen manager experience (or 5 years on all stations) and want solid daytime hours.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Kailua, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Help customers with sliced meats, cheeses, and hot foods while keeping the deli stocked, clean, and organized. This is a good fit if you enjoy staying busy, talking with customers, and want flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to benefits if eligible.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full details, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.