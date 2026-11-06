💰 Kailua Finance Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $41/hr

Kailua has a few solid money-minded roles open right now, from entry-level banking to pro tax work. If you like numbers and helping people with their finances, these are worth a look.

Employer: First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank Location: Kailua, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm; rotating Sat 8:30am–1:30pm (hours may vary)

This is a front-line bank role handling cash, processing transactions, and helping customers with accounts. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and cash-handling experience and want clear growth paths in local banking.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Intuit (TurboTax) Location: Kailua, HI

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay (Hawaii): $27.00 – $41.00/hour + potential bonus, equity, and benefits

Work year-round as a TurboTax Local Service Expert, preparing simple to complex tax returns and giving in-person and virtual tax advice. Ideal if you’re an EA, CPA, or tax attorney (or similar) with 3+ years of paid 1040 experience and want to build a local client base with strong company support.

Ready to level up your money skills and stay working close to home? Check the details, polish your resume, and apply soon while these Kailua spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.