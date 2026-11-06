🚨 New Kailua lifeguard operations annex completed on Windward Oʻahu

🚨 New Kailua base boosts lifeguard coverage on Windward Oʻahu

The City and County of Honolulu has finished the new Kailua Operations Annex (KOA) near Kailua Beach Park, giving the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department its first permanent, purpose-built base for lifeguards on Oʻahu’s Windward coast.

The 1,680-square-foot building includes:

Two offices

A bathroom and kitchenette

Board storage room

Apparatus bay for trucks and watercraft

From this new base, lifeguards will support the coastline from Mōkapu Peninsula to Waimānalo Bay, with secure equipment storage and dedicated space for daily operations and emergency response.

The project cost $3.3 million and was built by CC Engineering & Construction, Inc. City leaders say it’s a major investment in public safety and in the lifeguards who protect residents and visitors in the water and along the shore.