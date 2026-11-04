🚔 Kailua Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Patrol Openings

Kailua has a few solid security roles right now, all with steady hours and the same strong hourly pay. If you like being out in the community and keeping people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Kailua, HI (healthcare site)

(healthcare site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.76/hour

Patrol a hospital campus by vehicle and on foot, keep an eye on parking areas and entrances, and help patients and visitors with directions and support. Fixed weekend and Friday shifts (day/evening) make this good if you want a steady side income and like a set schedule.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Kailua, HI (healthcare site)

(healthcare site) Type: Part-time (Enhanced, anchor shifts + extra shifts)

Pay: $25.76/hour

Night patrol role with set “anchor” shifts plus the option to pick up more hours through their Claim‑A‑Shift app. Good fit if you want overnight work, steady base hours, and the chance to build up to near full‑time when it suits you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.