Kahului’s healthcare scene is busy, with more support needed for kūpuna, families, and community care. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready to help patients on Maui.

Employer: UnitedHealthcare / UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealthcare / UnitedHealth Group Location: Kahului, HI (field-based across Maui)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00 – $52.00 per hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Field RN role coordinating long-term care for Medicaid members in their homes and facilities (about 75% local travel). You’ll assess needs, build care plans, connect members to social services, and act as a single point of contact for complex patients.

Employer: Hale Makua Health Services (Ohana Pacific Health)

Location: Kahului, HI (254-bed nursing facility)

(254-bed nursing facility) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 9:00 AM–5:30 PM or 10:00 AM–6:30 PM

or Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on RN role focused on wound care and resident-centered care for Maui’s kūpuna. You’ll assess residents, give treatments and meds, collaborate with providers, and oversee CNAs, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401k match, tuition help, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Petco

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $21.50 per hour

Entry-level grooming role with a 10-week paid training program where you learn bathing, drying, nail trims, and more. Good fit if you love animals and want a steady part-time job with Petco discounts, benefits options, PTO, and clear training steps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.