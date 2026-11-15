Kahului’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people (and pets) and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour (start at $16.00/hour )

(start at ) Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. Great fit if you love animals, don’t mind being on your feet, and want a fun, fast-paced retail job.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour (start at $16.00/hour )

(start at ) Train dogs using positive methods and coach pet parents in group classes and 1:1 sessions. Petco provides a structured training program, so this is a nice path if you’re serious about working with dogs long term.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour base + uncapped commission (many earn $20–$22/hour meeting goals; top performers $30+/hour )

(many earn meeting goals; top performers ) Sell phones and wireless plans, hit sales targets, and earn strong commission in a tech-focused role. Good for outgoing people who like talking with customers and chasing bonuses.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70–$23.17/hour

Help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping while running store equipment and handling orders. This is a solid choice if you want steady hours, variety in your day, and hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.