Kahului’s transportation scene is busy, and shops are clearly hiring. If you’ve got tools, a clean license, and like staying on the move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00/hour + up to $3,500 retention bonus (shift premium may apply)

(shift premium may apply) Work on a wide range of newer vehicles, handling complex diagnostics and repairs with minimal supervision. Great fit if you’re ASE-certified (3+), have 3+ years’ experience, and want solid benefits plus car rental discounts.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $32.00/hour + up to $3,500 retention bonus (shift premium may apply)

(shift premium may apply) Same high-level work as the full-time Master Mechanic role, but with part-time hours. Good option if you want strong pay and benefits while keeping a flexible schedule.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour + up to $3,500 retention bonus (shift premium may apply)

(shift premium may apply) Handle core maintenance and repair work—oil changes, tires, brakes, suspension—on a newer fleet. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience, at least 1 ASE, and want room to grow your skills.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00/hour + up to $3,500 retention bonus (shift premium may apply)

(shift premium may apply) Similar duties as the full-time tech role, but with part-time hours. Good for experienced techs who want steady shop work without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.42–$35.25/hour (listed range; role notes $25.42/hour for this schedule)

(listed range; role notes for this schedule) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm

Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages while providing friendly customer service. Great if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want a steady weekday route with big-name benefits.

Employer: Employers Options (part of Array Corporation )

(part of ) Location: Kahului, HI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, contract

Pay: $23.25/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm

Support mechanics with diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance while keeping tools and the shop organized. Nice entry path if you have 1–2 years’ helper experience and want weekly pay and health benefits after 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good transportation jobs here tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.