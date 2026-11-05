🚔 Kahului public safety jobs with multiple part-time options

Kahului has a few solid security roles open right now, especially if you like steady hours and helping keep people safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Kahului, HI (airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.50/hour

Schedule: Tues & Thurs, 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role at a government transportation location, focused on customer service, visible patrols, and incident response. Good fit if you want a fixed two-day schedule, can pass background/drug checks, and like being active on your feet.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Kahului, HI (airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.50/hour

Schedule: Mon 1:30 PM – 10:00 PM, Fri 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Similar unarmed airport patrol role, but with Monday/Friday hours—great if you want to lock in your start and end to the workweek. Includes patrols, access control, report writing, and working closely with airport staff and responders.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Kaahumanu Center, Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, merchandise discounts, and performance-based incentives (exact pay not listed)

Store-based security and investigations role focused on theft prevention, surveillance, and safety in a busy retail setting. Good if you like investigative work, working with law enforcement, and want full-time hours with a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—security roles here tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.