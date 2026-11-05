🏥 Kahului Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Training Roles

Kahului’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to digital medicine. Here are several solid roles if you want to build or level up a medical career on Maui.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Aegis Therapies Location: Hale Makua – Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $40–$55 per hour (state range)

Setting: Nursing home, rehab center, skilled nursing facility

Flexible hours in a geriatric setting, with strong clinical support and unlimited CEUs. Great fit if you enjoy working with older adults and want career growth, mentorship, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO) even in a part-time role.

Employer: Galileo

Galileo Location: Remote, based in PST (serving Kahului, HI)

Type: Part-time (min. 14 hrs/week; 4-hour shifts)

Pay: $140/hour (regular), $150/hour (premium)

Provide virtual primary care via chat and video for patients of all ages, managing complex and chronic conditions from home. Ideal for board-certified Family or Internal Medicine physicians who want flexible scheduling, evening shifts, malpractice coverage, and access to health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave at higher hour levels.

Employer: Hale Makua Health Services / Ohana Pacific Health

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time or Part-time employment with training

Pay: Competitive (earn wages while you train)

Competitive (earn wages while you train) Training: Free, state-approved 100-hour Nurse Aide Training Program (in-person, weekends; includes exam fee toward CNA certification)

Perfect if you’re new to healthcare and want to get paid while you train as a Nurse Aide, then work at Hale Makua Kahului. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a CNA-to-LPN bridge program, plus clear growth paths in post-acute and long-term care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Maui healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.