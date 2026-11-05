🍽️ Kahului Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Kahului’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced service and talking story with guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cafe O'Lei Oceanside Kitchen

Cafe O'Lei Oceanside Kitchen Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (AM and PM shifts)

Full-time or Part-time (AM and PM shifts) Pay: From $18.00/hour, about 20–40 hours/week

Busy oceanside spot looking for an experienced bartender who can handle high volume and still give warm, friendly service. Full-time staff get health insurance, vision, 401k, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Kahului, HI (must be flexible within 50 miles)

(must be flexible within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25–$28/hour

Lead a single Panda Express location, helping with hiring, training, and daily operations while making sure guests are happy. Comes with paid leadership training, bonus opportunities, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Serve hotel guests and support food & beverage operations while keeping service areas clean and welcoming. Role offers career growth, hotel discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401k, paid time off, and leadership development programs.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.